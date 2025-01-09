Ice Hockey League: Mushtaq leads Kang Sings to historic 9-0 victory, advance to semi-finals

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 9 : Defending champions Kang Sings advanced to the semi-finals of the Ice Hockey League Season 2 with a stunning 9-0 victory over United Nubra.

According to a release from the Ice Hockey League, captain Mushtaq Ahmed's 4 goal-haul helped his team register the biggest win of the season so far. In the women's category, defending champions Maryul Spamo earned a semi-final berth by defeating Sham Eagles 2-0 in their final group stage match.

They will be joined in the semi-finals by Changla Lamos, Humas Queens, and Sham Eagles. Meanwhile, the final semi-finalists in the men's category will be confirmed on the last group stage day. The day also featured an exciting 2-2 draw between Changla Blasters and Shakar Chiktan Royals, while Purig Warriors secured a 2-0 victory over Maryul Spawo to stay in contention.

The Ice Hockey League Season 2, is being organized in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh.

Day 6 of the Ice Hockey League Season 2 kicked off with a gripping match as the Changla Blasters battled to a 2-2 draw against Shakar Chiktan Royals. Both teams showcased solid defensive play in the first period, resulting in a goalless first 20 minutes.

The action picked up in the second period when Stanzin Namgail of the Blasters scored a clinical wrist shot in the opening minutes, assisted by Namgail, giving his side a 1-0 lead. The Royals responded swiftly, with Ali Akbar scoring the equalizer just six minutes later. By the 29th minute, Asgar Ali, assisted by Iftiqar Hussain, gave the Royals a 2-1 advantage, as they closed out the second period. Despite the Royals' best efforts to secure their first win of the season, Tundup Gyalson of the Blasters struck a crucial equalizer in the final period, ensuring the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kargil-based Purig Warriors maintained their strong run in the Ice Hockey League Season 2 by defeating Leh-based Maryul Spawo 2-0 in a closely contested game. Both teams played a cautious game in the first period, effectively nullifying scoring opportunities. The drama unfolded in the 7th minute when Nadeem Sarwar's high-stick goal was disallowed by the referee due to rule violations.

The first period ended goalless. The deadlock was finally broken in the 34th minute of the second period when Kunchuk Tharpa struck a brilliant snap shot to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. In the final period, the Warriors focused on defence while looking for opportunities to extend their lead on the counter. Sarfaraz Hussain delivered the decisive blow with just 25 seconds remaining on the clock, scoring a stunning running wrist shot to secure the Warriors a 2-0 win, solidifying second place in Group B standings.

In the final group stage match of the women's category at the Ice Hockey League Season 2, defending champions Maryul Spamo continued their dominance with a 2-0 win over Sham Eagles. Maryul Spamo got off to a flying start, with skipper Padma Chorol scoring in the second minute.

Just three minutes later, Rinchen Dolma doubled their lead, giving the defending champions a comfortable 2-0 advantage by the end of the first period. Period 2 was marked by strong defensive efforts from both sides, with neither team able to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Heading into the final period, Spamo focused on preserving their lead.

Their tactical defensive strategy paid off, effectively keeping the Sham Eagles at bay and ending the game 2-0. With this win, Maryul Spamo finished the group stage at the top of the table and will be facing Humas Queens in tomorrow's semi-final, while Sham Eagles will face Tsewang Chuskit's Changla Lamos in the second semi-final on Saturday.

The final game of Day 6 in the men's category of the Ice Hockey League Season 2 witnessed a stunning performance by defending champions Kang Sings, who delivered a resounding 9-0 victory over United Nubra, marking the season's biggest win margin, thereby securing a place in the semi-finals.

The unbeaten Kang Sings took an early lead in the 9th minute, thanks to Deldan Namgyal's sharp snapshot. The first period ended with the Sings leading 1-0. Period 2 saw the defending champions shift gears, as Stanzin Largail scored in the 25th minute, followed by captain Mushtaq Ahmed's quick strike in the 27th minute, extending their lead to 3-0.

Mushtaq added another goal before the period ended, taking the score to 4-0. The final period showcased Mushtaq Ahmed's brilliance as he completed his hat-trick with back-to-back goals in the 45th and 49th minutes. The Sings continued their dominance with three more goals from Stanzin Lotos, Stanzin Phuntsog, and Deldan Namgyal, sealing the biggest victory of the league so far at 9-0. With this emphatic win, Kang Sings advanced confidently to the semi-finals, showcasing why they are the team to beat this season.

As the men's group stage of the Ice Hockey League Season 2 enters its final day on Friday, the competition will further intensify with teams vying to secure their spot for the semi-finals. Changthang Shan will take on Sham Wolves, with both teams in with a chance to get to the semis. Changla Warriors will then take on Humas Warriors in a potential knockout encounter.

In the women's category, defending champions Maryul Spamo will face Humas Queens in an action-packed semi-final. The last group game of the season will see Maryul Spawo and Zangskar Chadar Tamers compete in a dead rubber, aiming to finish their campaign with a win.

The Finals of the women's category is scheduled for January 12, followed by the men's championship final and the closing ceremony on January 13.

