Ice Hockey League unveils new jersey and trophy for season 2

New Delhi [India], December 14 : The Ice Hockey League on Saturday unveiled the official trophy and jerseys for its second season, scheduled to take place from January 2-9, 2025, in Ladakh.

This marks a step forward in its mission to foster resilience within Himalayan communities. The League will also extend support to the Spiti Cup in Himachal Pradesh, further promoting the sport, a release said.

Ahead of the season, a training programme was conducted from December 8-12 under the guidance of Darryl Easson, a coach instructor certified by the International Ice Hockey Federation. The programme brought together 32 coaches from Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to refine their skills and equip them to deliver world-class training.

These coaches will now scout and prepare players for the League, forming 10 men's and 5 women's teams.

The teams, representing various regions such as Leh, Bodh-Kharbu, Drass, Kargil, Nubra, Sham, Zanskar, and Changthang, will converge in Leh to compete in the eight-day event, the release said.

It will also see prominent Ice hockey players, including Noor, Diskit, Chamba, Gyalston, and Mustafa showcasing the sport's competitive spirit.

The jerseys, made from recycled PET plastic, symbolize environmental responsibility while celebrating Ladakh's vibrant sports culture.

The official trophy, which takes inspiration from Ice hockey and the snow leopard, showcasing its intrinsic integration with Ladakh's culture, was designed by a local designer, Nawang Gyalston. Nawang was shortlisted following an open call issued for Ladakhi artisans, in partnership with Ladakh Arts and Media Organisation (LAMO).

"We are very excited today to announce the second season of the Ice Hockey League. Bigger and better than the inaugural edition, this season will be implementing learnings from the first year, serving as a landmark moment for Indian Ice hockey. Empowering an underdog sport like Ice hockey, which is further threatened due to climate change, forms an important pillar of our Social Mission's continued commitment to the Himalayan communities. Through the Ice Hockey League, we aim to champion the development of Ice hockey while fostering growth, talent, and resilience in the region." said Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, of Eicher Group Foundation, according to the release.

The release said Royal Enfield also confirmed its continued commitment to the Spiti Cup, which will feature 5 men's and women's teams each coming together at Kaza from 15th to 19th January. This forms part of their commitment to create a competitive environment to grow the sport at a national level, giving it a base beyond Ladakh.

The announcement was part of the inaugural Journeying Across the Himalayas festival (December 5-15, 2024), a celebration of Himalayan culture, sustainability and resilience. Among its highlights was the Evolution of Ice Hockey in Ladakh exhibition, which underscored the sport's significance to Ladakh's heritage and its vision for its future.

