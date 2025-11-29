If Dhoni comes to watch the match, we’ll get more excited, says Rahul ahead of Ranchi ODI

Ranchi, Nov 29 Stand-in skipper KL Rahul said the team will be ‘more excited’ if the legendary MS Dhoni turns up to watch the opening ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday. India are looking to rebound from a 2-0 Test series defeat to South Africa through the ODI series opener in Dhoni’s hometown.

Rahul debuted in ODIs under Dhoni’s captaincy with a century in Harare in 2016, and is set to reprise a dual role which the latter played for a long time - taking the wicketkeeping gloves while leading the side from behind the stumps and batting as a finisher.

“We've all played under him. We've been his fans, and we've all played together. So we are all friends, and to know someone like MS, it’s a very happy opportunity to know someone as big as MS and someone who is so successful as an Indian player and we all respect him as a human being.

“So if he also comes to watch the match, not only the crowd, we will get more excited. So, we will also enjoy playing here, and hopefully we can win the game, put up a good performance and entertain the crowd, and for MS Dhoni, he will also feel happy that we won the game,” said Rahul in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

He also confirmed his batting at number six and expressed how excited the side has been to have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back for the ODI series. “I will be batting in the same position. I have been playing at number six since the Champions Trophy, so I will be batting there, and obviously, there are all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy.

“We have all these options, so we will see what the best eleven is, and we will make that decision in the evening, and you will know tomorrow. Taking singles is as important as hitting boundaries in ODI cricket and in Test cricket, maybe not as much in T20 format. That’s something Virat has done so well over his career and it's something that we've looked at Virat and tried to learn.

“Even in the dressing room, we all talked to him and Rohit about how we can get better as batsmen, and how we can rotate the strike a lot more. He's obviously the master at doing that in ODI cricket. We're really happy that he's back in the dressing room. He's very excited to be here and play these games.

“Their importance at any point is huge. To have senior players in the team obviously makes the dressing room feel a lot more confident. Just having their presence and experience helps out a lot of players in the dressing room and helps out the team. We're really happy that they're here,” he elaborated.

India are also welcoming back the veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who was omitted from the 2-1 series defeat in Australia. “Look, Jadeja has obviously been part of the Indian team for so many years. He's done the job time and again, and we all know what he can do and what he brings to the table. I'm happy to have him back again with the ODI team. He missed out on the Australia series, but he was part of the Champions Trophy as well.”

“He was key in us winning that tournament with bat and ball in the field. He's someone who can do everything and he's someone who's always done everything that the team has required of him. So, having him and his experience obviously is great for me as a captain or whoever is captaining. I think it's great to have players that have experience, have done it time and again,” added Rahul.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is also back in the national set-up, and Rahul said he will get his chance to play at some point in the series. “Rutu, obviously, is a top-class player. We've all seen it. With whatever limited opportunities he's got, he's really utilised them and shown what he can do. Unfortunately, in ODI cricket, the top 5 or 6 is quite settled and they're performing really well. So, you feel bad for players who don't get enough opportunities.

“Also, at the same time, for the guys who are in the team, you feel happy that they're performing and doing their job for the team. It's unfortunate for the players who miss out. Now, he's gotten his opportunity with a few injuries. He will get his chance at some stage.

“I'm looking forward to giving him that chance and letting him show what he can do, do the job for the team. There's never a question mark about his skill and how good he is as a player. It's just about the right opportunities and the right timing as in come. Hopefully, this series gives him that opportunity.”

He signed off by saying that if fellow wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is in the playing XI for Sunday’s game, then he will be taking up keeping duties. “Rishabh obviously missed out due to injury. He's been with the team for a long time. Everyone has seen what he brings and what he can do for the team.

“With the players who are already in the team and who are performing, sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity. You'll find out tomorrow who will be left behind. Obviously, he's good enough to play as a batter as well. But if he's in the 11, he'll take the gloves and I'll be in the field.”

