'If Dravid wants to re-apply, he can': BCCI to invite application for men's head coach position

Mumbai, May 10 The appointment process for the head coach of India’s men’s cricket team is set to begin in the coming week, confirmed Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary.

Shah also said that current head coach Rahul Dravid can re-apply for the position if he wants to extend his tenure.

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid’s tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to reapply, he can,” Shah said during an interaction at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. “Other members of the coaching staff, such as batting, bowling, and fielding coaches, will be decided after consultation with the new coach.”

Dravid was handed a short-term extension till the T20 World Cup after his two-year contract expired at the end of India’s loss in the final of the ODI World Cup last November. Shah also confirmed the new head coach will be offered to take charge till the ODI World Cup in 2027.

However, Shah did not rule out the possibility of a foreign coach and left the issue open-ended, hinting that the board is unlikely to consider different coaches for different formats, a system adopted by boards like the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and even the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years. We cannot determine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. It will be up to the CAC, and we are a global body. That decision will also be made by the CAC. There are many all-format players, like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, among others. Moreover, there is no precedent for such a situation in India."

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) -- headed by former batter Ashok Malhotra and including Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik-- will have to finalise the prolonged appointment of a national selector and prior to that few interviews are already done.

"A few interviews for the selector’s post have already happened. The CAC will meet in a week’s time to finalise the name and we will announce it soon," Shah said.

Shah also emphasised the value of red-ball cricket but said the individual state associations will decide whether to pay its domestic players more. Additionally, he disclosed that Hardik Pandya, who received an A grade in Central Contracts, has consented to participate in domestic white-ball cricket.

In addition, he stated that the domestic cricket league structure will be revealed shortly and that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru's High-Performance Centre will open for business in August.

Amid the controversies surrounding the Impact Player rule that was introduced in the 2023 edition of the IPL, Jay Shah said that “The Impact Player rule was brought in as a test case. On the bright side, it is providing additional playing opportunities to two more Indian players in every match,” Shah said.

"We will consult with the franchise captains, players, franchises and broadcasters and then decide about the future course. It’s not a permanent rule nor am I saying we will move past it."

Shah is also expected to replace Greg Barclay as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chair later this year, addressing the speculation Shah said, “Let there be speculation. Let me be here (in the BCCI). Am I not doing a good job (as BCCI secretary)?” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor