"If wrestler is 50-100 grm overweight...": Mahavir Phogat on Vinesh's disqualification

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Following the disqualification of Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat from the final of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, her uncle and former wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat, expressed his disappointment and said if a wrestler is overweight by 50-100 grams, they are usually allowed to play.

Mahavir Phogat also broke down, as India's chances of laying hands on the fourth medal of this Olympics were shattered by Vinesh's disqualification.

In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the 50 kg weight mark. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match today.

The former wrestler further affirmed confidence that Vinesh will win a medal for the country in the future.

"I have nothing to say. The entire country has expected Gold...Rules are there but if a wrestler is 50-100 grammes overweight, they are usually allowed to play. I will ask the people of the country not to despair, one day she will bring a medal for sure...I'll prepare her for the next Olympics," Mahavir Singh Phogat said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled Vinesh after she was disqualified from the competition.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the PM said in a post on X.

As per sources, the Prime Minister spoke to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and sought firsthand information from PT Usha on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. The Prime Minister asked the IOA President to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh's case.

He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh, the sources said.

A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, India can continue to hope for medals in the athletics arena. Athlete Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000-meter steeplechase final on Thursday. Mirabai Chanu will also be in action tonight, where she will be seen competing in the women's 49 KG category in weightlifting. Wrestler Antim Panghal will play her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category later on Wednesday. India has won 3 medals so far at the Paris Olympics, all in the shooting competition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor