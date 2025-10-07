IGPL board meets Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss growth of golf in India

New Delhi, Oct 7 Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) co-founder and Ambassador Yuvraj Singh and CEO Uttam Mundy at his office and praised the efforts being made to promote the sport across India.

IGPL, the country's first-ever franchise-based golf league, is set to debut in January 2026 and will feature six franchises. The tournament is being organised in partnership with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), and the PGA of India. It will follow a city-based franchise format, welcoming both professional and amateur men and women golfers in team-based competitions.

The discussion centred on the growth of golf in India and how IGPL aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Khelo Bharat Neeti,' a comprehensive framework designed to strengthen the sports ecosystem at every level.

The Sports Minister, during the conversation, also emphasised the importance of grassroots sports development and how franchise-based tournaments can help nurture the growth of future talent.

The IGPL stakeholders also showcased their desire to contribute to the government’s grassroots initiatives while also contributing to PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

On meeting with the sports minister, Yuvraj added, “His encouragement is a tremendous motivation for us to continue our mission of making golf more accessible and popular across India. This is a huge step forward for the sport, and we are committed to working together to nurture the next generation of golfers.”

Uttam Mundy expressed his gratitude to the minister for his support and said, "We are thrilled with the minister's kind words and his strong support for our efforts. It's a huge boost for everyone involved with IGPL and a testament to the growing interest in golf in our country. This association with the government will be key to helping us find and nurture future champions, bringing more glory to India."

With veteran stars such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar, Gaurav Ghei, Shiv Kapur, and SSP Chawrasia already confirmed as Icon stars, there is tremendous buzz for the inaugural edition of the new, revamped style of fast-paced professional golf format.

The IGPL also plans to provide international-standard training and coaching to over 10 lakh school and college students over the next three years, a significant push towards grassroots sports development, with the support of the Indian Golf Union.

Driven by a collective commitment to aid the flood relief efforts, the IGPL, with support from GB legends, has also recently announced a pledge to support flood-affected victims in the state of Punjab. This initiative aims to provide essential supplies and financial assistance to those most severely affected by the crisis.

