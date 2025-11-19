IGPL Mumbai: Karandeep Kochhar takes sole lead, Pukhraj moves to second, top woman Pranavi is third

Mumbai, Nov 19 Karandeep Kochhar got the better of Pranavi Urs in what was their first-ever round together in a proper professional event, though they had Aman Raj for company in the lead three-ball of the second round of the IGPL Invitational Mumbai here on Wednesday. Kochhar (62-66), who had a share of the first-round lead with Pranavi, edged ahead with a 2-under 66 to be the sole leader at 8-under.

Pranavi (62-68) shot even par 68 but slipped down to third place at 6-under 130 as Pukhraj Singh Gill (66-63), who started the week without a practice round, fired a bogey-free 5-under 63 to rise to second place at 7-under 129.

Olympian Udayan Mane with 6-under 62, Manav Shah with 4-under 64, and Sachin Baisoya with a similar 4-under 64, were tied for sixth place with 5-under totals, while the IGPL Order of Merit leader, Aman Raj, was saved by a birdie on the last hole for an even par round of 68 and was seventh at 4-under.

“This is only my second IGPL event, and to win here would be really special. Coming off a win on the ADT in Egypt, I feel very confident. About five years ago, on the Indian Tour, I went back-to-back. So, since I won my last event on the ADT, it'd be kind of nice to win back-to-back again,” Kochhar said.

“I am really in a happy space on the IGPL right now and am happy to be associated with this bunch of people, some of whom I have looked up and are very close to me, like Manav Jaini. I think it would be really special to win on just my second event because when I played my first event, I was right there in the lead heading for the back nine at Jaypee Greens. The win did not happen then, so it will be nice to win now,” added Karandeep

“I just about beat Pranavi today by two shots, and we are in the same lead group again tomorrow. It was quite a good experience today. Actually, it was a seesaw for both of us, and I am looking forward to playing together again tomorrow. Hopefully, I get that win, but I would be equally happy if she were to win as well.”

Pranavi smiled and said, “He (Karandeep) got the better of me today, but there is tomorrow. Let’s see how it goes.”

Pukhraj, who shot 2-under 66 on the first day without having a practice round, as he came only the night before from Taiwan, was happy with his score.

“My tee shots were my forte today. I didn't miss too many fairways. I think I probably hit 17 regulations. I didn't hit my approaches too well, meaning they were not that close, but I made a lot of mid-range putts. That's where I got my birdies. They were in the 15 to 22 feet range.”

“So that's how I got my bogey-free day. I didn't miss any green at all. One green that I missed was like a yard off the green. The hitting was sensational off the tee. I could have scored even better, and maybe I could have gone lower, but my approaches weren't as close. Still a good day.”

“The momentum is definitely on my end, especially after Beldih. I feel a lot lighter going on to the golf course now. The pressure (of getting my first pro win) is off. You know, it's like the monkey off my back situation.”

Shaurya Binu and Kartik Singh, who carded even par 68 each, and Tusshar Pannu with 3-under 65, rounded off the Top-10 with totals of 3-under 133. SSP Chawrasia, one of the icon players of IGPL, shot a second straight 67 and was 2-under and just outside the Top-10 at 11th place.

