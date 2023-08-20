IGU Haryana Juniors: Sukhman wins title as Anshul, Chaitanya top Category B and C

Panchkula (Haryana)[India], August 20 : Sukhman Singh, who had a rough start to the week with a 75, made amends over the next three days as he closed the week with 68-71-74 and won by three shots in Category A of the IGU Haryana India Junior Boys Championship. Sukhman totalled even par 288.

Sukhman, one of the top juniors in India, was a clear winner as Jujhar Singh (74-71-75-71) was three behind at 291 for the second spot. Angad Singh, who set the Panchkula Course alight with a 65 on the first day, finished third with rounds of 65-80-74-73.

It was the second successive runner-up finish for Jujhar, who was also second last week at Northern India.

Anshul Mishra, who won the Northern Indian title last week in Category B, added the Haryana title, too. The West Bengal golfer shot rounds of 68-74-79-74 for a total of 7-over 295, with Haryana’s Trish Kal Kal (75-71-76-76) was second and Harjai Milkha Singh, winner of the European US Kids title recently in Scotland, and son of the Indian golf legend, Jeev Milkha Singh, was third. Harjai shot rounds of 75-79-75-73.

The combined standings for Category A and B, were led by Sukhman, Jujhar and Angad and the top Category B finisher, Anshul, was sixth overall.

In Boys Category C, Chaitanya Pandey (73-74-70) won by a massive seven-shot margin over Jaibir Singh Kang (75-75-74). Aditya Tewari (81-74-74) was third in category C which is competed over 54 holes. Jaibir and Aditya were fourth and fifth last week, and this week they climbed onto the podium in second and third places.

