IISM Partners with the 38th National Games Uttarakhand to Train 30,000+ Volunteers, Strengthening India’s Sports Industry

The volunteer training provided by IISM contributes to the development of the sports ecosystem in India, empowering aspiring sports enthusiasts across the nation. IISM proudly announces the collaboration with the 38th National Games Uttarakhand as a Volunteer Training Partner. For the first time in the history of National games, the State of Uttarakhand has launched an experiential learning program to ensure effective volunteerism during the grand event.

The initiative by the Uttarakhand National Games Committee in partnership with IISM is designed to ensure that volunteers represent their state while executing the various responsibilities in the tournament. Moreover, the organizing committee also prioritizes excellent experiences for athletes, officials, and spectators, maintaining facilities with international standards. A team of sports professionals from IISM, who are also IISM students & Alumni, has already conducted several online training sessions for about 30k plus general volunteers. The online training program has not only provided them with insights into the roles and responsibilities of volunteers but also imparted overall knowledge about the National Games. After completing the online training sessions, over 3,000 game volunteers and several sports-specific volunteers have been selected for the event.

The team leader of the IISM on-field training program for the 38th National Games Uttarakhand, Mr. Aman Kumar,(Manager- Sports Projects at IISM) shared with us, “I am fortunate to be a part of National Games Uttarakhand. It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase your skills on the National platform. I've got the chance to collaborate closely with stakeholders and contribute to developing strategies to enhance sports development in India."Whether it is the development of sports in India or raising awareness for sports throughout the country, IISM takes pride in pioneering competent sports professionals toward a successful future in the sports industry. IISM has been the first sports education institute in Asia to offer UG & PG in Sports Management & Sports Science programs ( in collaboration with the University of Mumbai & GICED), bridging the gap between sports academic talent and industry demands. It’s been close to 15 years that the institute has trained 4000 plus students to become skilled sports professionals and helped them build a network in the sports industry. Not to mention that many IISM students & alumni are currently excelling at top sports organizations, and many have embarked on their entrepreneurial journey.

IISM envisions nurturing more skilled Sports Managers and Sports Scientists who will contribute to every aspect of the ever-growing Indian sports market. Furthermore, in 2023, IISM collaborated with the 37th National Games Goa as a 'Strategic Knowledge & Training' Partner and has continued to serve as the official 'Knowledge Partner' for 'Khelo India' since 2020.

About the IISM

Founded by former International Test Cricketer and a member of the National Sports Education Board Committee Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni and Co-founded by Mrs. Rasika Kulkarni, an Event Management Industry Stalwart, the International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM) is an initiative of Eduhub Education Pvt Ltd. IISM is also the first sports education institute awarded with the ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ by Former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji.

