IKF's ProSoccer Global Workshop Returns to India with PL Academy scouts and agent

New Delhi [India] August 22 : India Khelo Football (IKF) announced the upcoming ProSoccer Global Workshop by Premier League academy scouts and agents, across four major cities in India.

Building on the remarkable success of the previous year's workshop that witnessed an exceptional turnaround of 300 plus kids, the winner got a 100 per cent scholarship to train at Steven Gerrard Academy in Liverpool.

Last year, Mongtsu Tungoe from Wokha, Nagaland, shone brilliantly, capturing the attention of scouts and winning the scholarship training at Steven Gerrard, free of cost. Having previously showcased his skills with clubs like Sudeva FC and Guwahati City FC, Mongtsu's journey exemplifies the potential of Indian football talents to thrive on the global stage.

The workshop is set to take place in Mumbai (15 & 16 Sep), Pune (17 Sep), Bangalore (19 Sep), and New Delhi (23 & 24 Sep).

The workshop is open to boys and girls aged 2004-2012, offering them a chance to learn, grow, and develop their game under the guidance of experienced coaches. This year, the workshop is back with even bigger rewards and opportunities for young football talents.

Selected participants will have the chance to earn 100% scholarships at prestigious international academies like IFAP & AAC, Betim, FC/Soccer Express, Sportsmate 360, Winning Soccer Skills/Academy Naranja, and Buckswood Academy.

Hitesh Joshi and Phani Bhushan, Founding Members of IKF, said "We are immensely proud to see such talent hidden in the corners of our country. We believe that identification with the right set of opportunities will create a talent pipeline propelling Indian Football on the global stage. The ProSoccer Global Workshop is a great opportunity for young talents to receive expert feedback and assessment that will pave their way to success."

Jimmy Hayes and Chris McGrath, Co-Directors of ProSoccer Global and seasoned Premier League scouts, emphasized, "We firmly believe in the immense potential of Indian football, and we are excited to witness and nurture this talent pool once again. The workshop is a part of our vision with IKF to assist the grassroots talent in India with a structured career path.”

Mogtsu’s potential was recognised beyond the boundaries as Vector X (a sportswear brand in India) also signed him up for "Vector X Athlete program" before he flew to the UK.

The ProSoccer Global Workshop will equip participants with comprehensive technical assessment reports, certifying their abilities as players. The workshop's structured approach includes age and position-specific training, fitness drills, tactical assessments, and matches, ensuring a holistic development experience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor