ILT20: Avishka Fernando’s record-breaking fifty powers Sharjah Warriorz to victory

Dubai, Jan 18 Avishka Fernando electrified the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with blistering innings, leading the Warriorz to a record-breaking chase in ILT20 history. Chasing 202 against Dubai Capitals, Fernando smashed an extraordinary 81 runs off just 27 balls, reaching his half-century in a record-breaking 16 balls — the fastest in the tournament's history.

Fernando’s blistering knock, featuring eight massive sixes and six fours, ensured the Warriorz scaled the target in 18.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Earlier in the evening, Shai Hope played a pivotal role for the Capitals, compiling 83 runs to help his team post a challenging 201/5.

Facing a steep target, Johnson Charles ensured the Sharjah Warriorz stayed on track in the first few overs. Supported by Jason Roy at one end, Charles took on the Capitals’ attack, carving three fours and three sixes on the way to 37 runs in 19 balls. His onslaught was halted in the final over of the Power-play, when he was dismissed by Olly Stone to leave the Warriorz at 56/1.

Dushmantha Chameera then broke through with the wicket of Jason Roy in the seventh over for 26 runs. Coming in at No.3, Avishka Fernando came to life in the ninth over tearing into Gulbadin Naib for a six and two fours in consecutive deliveries. UAE’s Rohan Mustafa also chipped in with 17 runs and vital boundaries until he was Chameera’s second wicket of the night bringing the score to 132/3 in 12.1 overs.

Fernando showcased sheer dominance as he shattered the ILT20 record for the fastest half-century, racing to the milestone in just 16 balls. The previous record, set by Desert Vipers’ Azam Khan, stood at 18 balls. Fernando then struck three consecutive sixes against Gulbadin Naib in a 27-run over, also marking the most runs conceded in an over in DP World ILT20 history. Fernando’s assault finally subsided when Obed McCoy scalped him, caught behind in the 16th over.

Luke Wells remained composed to put up 31 runs in 17 balls to help the Warriorz sail home comfortably.

In the first innings, the Dubai Capitals made the most of the fielding restrictions. Ben Dunk showcased his intent early, smashing two fours and a six, while Hope complemented him with three crisp boundaries. However, Dunk’s promising innings came to an end when an acrobatic effort from Kemo Paul off Adam Milne’s bowling saw him depart. The Capitals reached a solid 50/1 at the end of the Power-play.

Brandon McMullen continued the momentum before he was picked up by Adil Rashid on 22 runs in 14 balls. Captain Sikandar Raza joined Hope, and the pair ensured the run rate didn’t drop with a 67-run stand in 37 balls. Shai Hope brought up a 36-ball half-century that saw three fours and two sixes, in the 14th over. Raza departed for 27 runs in 20 balls, when he holed out to a sharp catch from Adam Milne, off Karim Janat.

Rovman Powell unleashed a barrage of sixes against the Warriorz, racing to 28 runs in 15 balls, including an 18-run over against Karim Janat. Meanwhile, Hope continued his sensational form smashing two consecutive sixes in of Adam Milne in the 19th over as well. Tim Southee brought some control to the final over, dismissing Powell and Dasun Shanaka in quick succession. Despite his efforts, the Capitals crossed the 200-run mark, finishing at 201/5.

Player of the Match, Avishka Fernando said: "I wanted to play my natural game, and I thank God for how things turned out. The wicket was great to bat on, and when they scored 200, I knew I had to play positively. It came naturally, and I'm grateful for that. I didn’t realize I had broken the record for the fastest fifty, but I’m happy with the performance."

Dubai Capitals captain, Sikandar Raza said: “I thought it was a very good total. You don’t usually see 202 in Sharjah, so I was pretty confident it was a strong score, and we should have been able to win the game. Shai has been a fantastic addition to the team, and hopefully, the other players around him step up as well. The wicket got better later, and the dew made it tougher. The cutters weren’t holding in the wicket either. Our fielding could have been better, and Avishka played brilliantly”.

Brief scores

Dubai Capitals 201/5 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 83 not out; Tim Southee 2-35) lost to Sharjah Warriorz 202/5 in 18.1 overs (Avishka Fernando 81, Johnson Charles 37; Dushmantha Chameera 3-30) by 5 wickets.

