ILT20 Season 3: Capitals look keep momentum going, Vipers seek revenge in Qualifier 1

Dubai, Feb 4 Having overpowered Desert Vipers in the last-league match in ILT20 Season 3, Dubai Capitals will be going into a rematch with the table toppers in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The two teams finished in the first two spots in the standings and will be going into the playoffs hoping to go all the way to the title. Vipers will be hoping to exact revenge in Wednesday's rematch. Having finished runners-up once each, both Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will be hoping to win their maiden title.

Qais Ahmad was incredible for the Capitals as he finished with a stunning spell of 4-25, while Gulbadin Naib lived up to his billing as one of the best allrounders by striking a brilliant unbeaten 55. The win caps an impressive turnaround for the Capitals, who began their campaign with just one win in four games but then regrouped to win four of their last five matches to finish second on the points table.

"Two good teams going head to head and we have been great tonight. We will take a lot of confidence. Wednesday is a new day, new game and we will have to adapt again," said Sam Billings, Dubai Capitals' captain after their win against the Vipers.

The Dubai Capitals put up a scintillating bowling display to bowl out the Desert Vipers for 137. Obed McCoy was on the money as he struck off his first ball when Azam Khan edged it to Naib in the slips. Alex Hales threatened to get going but McCoy outfoxed him with a slower one and the Vipers were down to 39/2 in five overs. Curran joined Dan Lawrence, and the two of them offered their side some much-needed solidity with a crucial 45-run partnership.

They found boundaries at will and upped the run rate as the Vipers clawed their way back into the game after losing two early wickets. One of the standout moments came in the eighth over when Curran launched a monstrous six off Naib that sailed over the stands and into the Sharjah streets.

Billings said his boys were clinical against the Vipers on Monday and he was delighted by the win against a strong opponent.

He was also happy with the bowling of Qais. "Wrist spin is a bit of a cheat code. It is so important all over the world. It can be a bit of a graveyard in Sharjah, but he was brilliant. The key thing is to be attacking and it was great he got the rewards," he said.

Desert Vipers' captain Lockie Ferguson said Monday's disappointing defeat was a blip and they will come back strongly in Qualifier 1. "These things happen. I still back the boys. We will go back to the drawing board and come back. We have been outstanding and a little blip in the end will not change anything," he said.

Vipers had done exceptionally well so far this season. They finished at the top of the points table with 14 points from 10 matches, winning seven and losing three matches.

Dubai Capitals finished second after a superb comeback in the event. They ended up with 12 points from six wins andfour defeats.

MI Emirates, who finished third in the standings, will take on Sharjah Warriorz, the fourth-placed team, in Eliminator 1 on Thursday.

