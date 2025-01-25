ILT20 Season 3: Hales, Curran shine as Desert Vipers cruise to 8-wicket win vs Sharjah Warriorz

Sharjah, Jan 25 Alex Hales and Sam Curran powered the Desert Vipers to a commanding eight-wicket victory over the Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 Season 3, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Hales and Curran shared a stunning 128-run partnership off just 65 balls, which turned a modest chase of 152 into a one-sided affair. Hales smashed a 36-ball half-century while Curran followed with a blistering 33-ball fifty. The duo ensured the Vipers sealed the win in 14.5 overs to inch closer to the play-offs stage.

Earlier, David Payne set the tone for the Vipers with a sharp spell of two wickets. UAE’s Khuzaima Tanveer then ripped through the middle and lower order with an excellent four-wicket haul while Jason Roy made a spirited contribution for the Warriorz with 55 runs in 38 balls.

Defending 151, early breakthroughs were crucial for the Warriorz, and Adam Milne delivered by removing Fakhar Zaman and Dan Lawrence within the first four overs, giving his side the ideal start. However, Alex Hales and Sam Curran seized control of the chase. Initially cautious, Hales shifted gears spectacularly, launching three consecutive sixes off Muhammad Jawadullah in the 13th over to bring up a 36-ball half-century. Hales finished the innings with seven fours and five sixes.

Sam Curran soon followed suit, unleashing a flurry of boundaries. He hammered Adam Zampa for six and two fours in the 14th over, while Tim Southee’s 15th over went for 19 runs, sealing the deal for the Vipers. Curran reached his 33-ball fifty on the back of two sixes and five fours as the Vipers comfortably chased down the target in just 14.5 overs.

In the first innings, David Payne gave the Vipers the first advantage, exploiting the new ball to remove Johnson Charles and the in-form Avishka Fernando within the first five overs. The early breakthroughs left the Warriorz searching for stability.

Skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jason Roy responded with intent as the pair found the gaps consistently, building a 50-run partnership in just 33 balls where Roy looked in excellent touch, contributing 24 runs off just 13 deliveries.

Kohler-Cadmore, batting at a measured pace, shifted gears with a towering six off Wanindu Hasaranga. However, the leg-spinner struck back in the same over, dismissing the batter for 42 runs off 36 balls. At the halfway mark, the Warriorz were 75/3. Jason Roy continued to lead the charge and brought up his half-century in just 35 balls. His dismissal in the 17th over, courtesy of Mohammed Amir, derailed the death overs.

Meanwhile, Khuzaima Tanveer was exceptional as he dismantled the middle and lower order with a decisive spell. He accounted for Tim Seifert for 16 runs, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wood, and Tim Southee, finishing with figures of four wickets for 22 runs. Ashton Agar chipped in with a crucial late cameo. Remaining unbeaten on 15 runs, including two sixes, pushing the total to 151/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Sharjah Warriorz 151/8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 55, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 42, Tim Seifert 16, Khuzaima Tanveer 4-22, David Payne 2-33) lost to Desert Vipers 152/2 in 14.5 overs (Alex Hales 77 not out, Sam Curran 54 not out, Adam Milne 2-17) by eight wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor