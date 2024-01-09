ILT20 unveils star-studded commentators panel for Season 2

Dubai, Jan 8 The International League T20 (ILT20) have unveiled a star-studded panel of commentators for the league’s Season 2. The league will be brought to life by a panel rounded-off with some of the leading cricketing experts in the world.

The voices behind some of the most iconic moments in the sport in recent years — Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Rohan Gavaskar, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar will be joined by Alan Wilkins, Simon Doull, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison and Niall O’Brien.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra as well as ex-cricketer and sports broadcasters Reema Malhotra and Natalie Germanos will be three esteemed female commentators on the panel.

These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and a deep passion for the game, promising to deliver comprehensive coverage and expert insights throughout the league’s upcoming season, elevating the cricket-viewing experience. The commentary will be available in English and Hindi languages.

“UAE's meteoric rise as a cricketing powerhouse in recent years is truly remarkable, and the ILT20 is undoubtedly another jewel in its cricketing crown. As the highly-anticipated Season 2 of the league is around the corner, I am anticipating electrifying performances from power-packed players. Following the phenomenal success garnered by the league’s inaugural season, I am confident in ZEE’s unwavering commitment to amplify the league and offer an exhilarating experience on display for global audiences," Sehwag said.

Wasim Akram said: "I am truly thrilled to be part of the commentary team for the second season of ILT20. The three iconic venues in the UAE will serve as the canvas for some of the most prominent T20 stars to showcase their talent."

Some of the world’s most prominent cricket stars are slated to play in the Season 2, including David Warner, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Dasun Shanaka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings, David Willey, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, James Vince, Chris Woakes and Martin Guptill.

The tournament begins on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a clash between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors. Cricket fans can watch the ILT20 Season 2 on Zee’s 10 linear TV channels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor