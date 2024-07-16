'I’m going to give my life to this club', vows Mbappe to Real Madrid fans

Madrid, July 16 Kylian Mbappe was overwhelmed by the incredible love showered by the Los Galacticos’ fans after he was unveiled as a Real Madrid player and vowed to give his ‘life for the club’ in what was a heartwarming speech by the longtime club's fan.

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid have been connected since the very beginning of the Frenchman’s career. The superstar has been linked to the Spanish club since 2017 and finally completed his move ahead of the 2024/25 season and was unveiled to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

"It's an incredible day for me and I've always dreamed of playing here. I've been very fond of Real Madrid fans for a long time and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. Now I have another dream: the dream to fulfil is to live up to the history of this club, the best in the world. I'm going to give my life for this club and for this badge," said an ecstatic Kylian Mbappe.

It is no secret that Mbappe has been a longtime admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and was inspired by the former Real Madrid striker. Photos of a young Mbappe having posters of Ronaldo in his room have surfaced time and time again. Mbappe recreated Cristiano Ronaldo’s presentation as the 25-year old shouted ‘Uno, dos, tres, Hala Madrid!’ and made the same pose made by Ronaldo during his unveiling.

"Today I'm the one here, but next time it could be one of you. The biggest club in the history of football. I'm not going to say much more because otherwise I'm going to cry. Now we're all going to shout together like a big family: 'Uno, dos, tres, Hala Madrid!'" concluded Mbappe recreating his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic presentation.

Kylian Mbappe’s move to the Galacticos can be attributed down to only one man, Florentino Perez. The Real Madrid president has been courting Mbappe for years and finally succeeded in snatching him away from PSG who did not want to let their prized asset leave the club.

Perez recalled that Mbappe had previously come to train with the Real Madrid team when he was just 12 years old on the saying of Zinedine Zidane.

"12 years ago, Zizou invited a boy to our training ground, and he is now the star who will help us to succeed in the future. Today we welcome Kylian Mbappe. Welcome to your home, and congratulations for achieving your dream. I know what this means to you and your family. We saw how your eyes shone when you came here at the age of 13," said the Real Madrid president while presenting the player.

