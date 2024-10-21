'I’m in no hurry': Shami eyes Ranji Trophy return before taking India assignment

Gurugram, Oct 21 Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is steadily working towards a return to competitive cricket after being sidelined due to an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since November last year. As he focuses on regaining full fitness, Shami is eyeing a return to domestic cricket with Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

The 34-year-old, who had played through the 2023 ODI World Cup despite his injury, where he was instrumental in India’s campaign by taking 24 wickets at an astonishing average of 10.70, is now prioritising his health. After undergoing surgery in February in London, Shami has been working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Shami bowled for more than an hour at full tilt in the nets after the conclusion of India’s first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With heavy strapping on his left knee, he bowled under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Despite the rigorous session, Shami reported no discomfort and expressed confidence in his progress.

“Before yesterday, I was bowling off a half-run-up, but I decided to go with my full run-up after the match and it felt good. My body feels fine, and I am recovering well,” Shami said in an interview with IANS on Monday.

“The Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia is key, but I’m in no hurry. Once fully recovered, I want to play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Bengal.”

Shami, who represents Bengal in domestic cricket, is aiming to feature in Bengal’s upcoming match against Kerala at Eden Gardens. Bengal's first match of the season was abandoned without a ball being bowled, and Shami hopes to be cleared by the NCA medical team in time to contribute to his state side.

“It all depends on how I progress,” Shami said. “I feel no issues with my knees, but I still need clearance from the NCA medical team. Once they give me the green light, I’ll be ready to play for Bengal against Kerala.”

Shami's return will be crucial not only for Bengal but also for India, as the fast bowler remains a key figure in the Indian team’s plans for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, scheduled for November. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, had mentioned that Shami had faced a setback earlier with swelling in his knee, but the pacer is hopeful of a full recovery.

For now, Shami's immediate focus remains on regaining his fitness and getting back to competitive cricket through domestic matches, ensuring that he is ready for the challenges ahead.

