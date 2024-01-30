"I'm ready to go against Max Verstappen": Lando Norris confident of achieving F1 success at McLaren

London [UK], January 30 : Newly re-signed McLaren driver Lando Norris is convinced that the team will be in contention for race victories in 2024, but the Briton believes he may have to wait a bit longer for a title challenge.

McLaren caught the eye last season when it went from struggling to collect points to frequently competing for podiums, thanks to extremely effective modifications applied following a technical rearrangement.

Norris came close to achieving McLaren's first Grand Prix victory since 2021 on multiple occasions, finishing in second place six times, while teammate Oscar Piastri won the Qatar Sprint race.

Following Piastri's new contract, Norris has committed to a "multi-year" agreement to stay at McLaren, stating that he is "convinced" that the team has "everything we need" to return to the sport's top level.

"It's both the team's goal and also just a personal goal that I've always had. Am I convinced I'm capable of doing it? Yes. Am I convinced the team is capable of doing it? Yes," Norris said as quoted by Formula 1.

"I don't think it's just last year and how we turned things around, I don't think that's the only thing I would say that's convinced me more. It's just everything that goes on day to day, the people that are here, the work ethic, the mentality, the approach to everything," he added.

When asked when he believes McLaren can take the next step and fight for the title, Norris characterized it as "a difficult question" to answer but thinks the momentum the team has been generating means it isn't too far away.

"There were moments we were close to winning races last year and a few races we were not miles away from a Red Bull. When you think of it, it [the Red Bull] was the most competitive car ever in F1, and in a few races we were extremely, extremely close," Norris stated.

"We're the closest we've ever been [to winning a race] since I've been here and for many, many years, but fighting for a championship is a bigger step. If you ask me do I think I can win races this year, I'd be more inclined to say yes, but to go straight into winning races and a championship, I think that's another level.

McLaren will hit the track with their new F1 challenger at Silverstone on February 14, having previously revealed the livery for Norris and Piastri's MCL38s.

"When it comes to pressure, I think everyone is in a very good position, but as soon as you mention fighting for a championship, everyone's mentality just changes a little bit. But I feel I'm ready to go against Max [Verstappen] and Lewis Hamilton and fight against them," he added.

"So, yeah, [being in the fight for a] championship, I don't know. As much as I'd love to say over the next two years, '26 is an opportunity for everyone on the grid [with the new regulations], so that's the big, big question mark. We'll see how we do this year and you can ask me that question again," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor