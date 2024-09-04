"In the last six months, have thrown just twice": Paris Paralympics medalist Sundar Singh

Paris [France], September 4 : Following his bronze medal win in the F46 javelin throw final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, Indian para-athlete Sundar Singh Gurjar said that he struggled with injuries leading upto the marquee competition and had thrown only once prior to the medal clash.

Ajeet and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics. Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62 m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96 m. Cuba's Guillermo ended up at the top of the podium with a humongous effort of 66.14 m.

Speaking toafter his medal win on Wednesday, "I am very happy that I won a bronze medal for my country. I am hopeful that we will perform better in the coming times. I dedicate my medal to my brothers of the Indian Army."

#WATCH | Paris: On winning a bronze medal in Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final in #Paris #Paralympics2024 , Sundar Singh Gurjar says, "I am very happy that I won a bronze medal for my country... I am hopeful that we will perform better in the coming times... I dedicate my medal to my… pic.twitter.com/6tAD37Gv5F—(@ANI) September 4, 2024

However, expressing his hunger for betterment, Sundar said, "I could have done better. I was struggling with injuries leading up to the competition. Over the last six months, I have thrown just twice, once in trials and once in the finals at the Paralympics."

On witnessing his country's tricolour flying high while standing at the podium, Sundar said that no words can explain that feeling. "It is a matter of pride and happiness for me," he added.

Sundar also proudly expressed that the Indian javelin throw is at top of the world right now, because of Neeraj Chopra's success at the Olympics, which includes a gold medal and a silver, a World Championship gold among other accomplishments, and the world records in several javelin throw categories by para-athletes like himself and Sumit Antil.

The Indian contingent has added 21 medals to its growing tally (three gold, eight silver and ten bronze) and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24 - September 5, 2021), India recorded its best-ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

Para-athlete Sachin Khilari on Wednesday clinched the silver medal in the men's shot put F46 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Sachin secured the second spot with a 16.32-metre throw, which is also the area best (AB). However, the Indian athlete was unlucky to miss the top spot after getting short of 0.6m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze medals.

