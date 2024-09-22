Inaara Mehta Luthria secured top spot, winning gold medal at EFI Concours De Dressage National competition

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], September 22 : The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) organized Concours De Dressage National (CDN), in Bengaluru where 13 years old rider Inaara Mehta Luthria from Amateur Riders' Club bagged the gold medal in the Dressage Children I category. Athletes from all over India participated in the competition.

Inaara Mehta Luthria secured first place and finished her round with an average score of 67.175% while riding on Dasha Deluxe and Siddharth Nanda came second and finished his round with an average score of 58.625% while riding on Dream Boy.

After securing the gold, Inaara Mehta Luthria said "The competition was a significant learning experience for me. It taught me the importance of patience and staying calm under pressure. I realized that the key is to keep moving forward, no matter the challenges I face."

"Having a dedicated facility like the racecourse is essential for young riders like Inaara to continue winning for the state. Competitions like the EFI CDN require consistent training, and without proper facilities, it's challenging to prepare them for success" said Inaara's coach, Bobin.

Results - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/ Average%)

Category - Children I Dressage

Inaara Mehta Luthria (Dasha Deluxe/ 67.175%)

Siddharth Nanda (Dream Boy/ 58.625%).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor