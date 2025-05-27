Inaugural edition of Dream UTT Juniors to kick off in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 27 : The inaugural edition of the Dream Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Juniors tournament is scheduled to take place at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, from May 29 to June 8 this year.

Showcasing 16 of India's most talented U-15 table tennis players, this tournament marks a pioneering effort in grassroots sports development. The initiative is a result of the partnership between Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), with DSF as the official Youth Development Partner, as per a press release.

Showcasing emerging talent, the tournament brings together the top eight boys and eight girls from the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2025 that concluded in March, headlined by champions Sahil Rawat of Chandigarh and Mumbai's Divyanshi Bhowmick.

These 16 athletes have been drafted across UTT's eight franchises:

-Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Abheek Kashyap and Mouboni Chatterjee

-Stanley's Chennai Lions: Siddhanth Dhariwal and Divyanshi Bhowmick

-Dabang Delhi T.T.C.: Akash Rajavelu and Dhaani Jain

-Dempo Goa Challengers: Sahil Rawat and Aarya Redkar

-Jaipur Patriots: Trishal Surapureddy and Shreya Dhar

-Kolkata ThunderBlades: Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmarkar

-PBG Pune Jaguars: Atharva Nawarange and Tushti Sood

-U Mumba TT: Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidhar

This competition will give them unprecedented exposure to India's premier table tennis ecosystem.

The 11-day tournament will follow a league format with 20 ties in the group stage. The semi-finals will be held on June 07, and the final on June 08. Each match day will feature multiple ties starting from 9:00 AM and will be streamed live on FanCode. The action begins on Thursday, May 29, with the first three matches scheduled as below:

Stanley's Chennai Lions vs Kolkata ThunderBlades: 9:00 AM

U Mumba TT vs Dabang Delhi T.T.C.: at 10:00 AM

Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Dempo Goa Challengers: 11:00 AM

The tournament aims to bridge the gap between grassroots and professional table tennis in India, providing these young champions with authentic league experience that will accelerate their development toward representing India at future international competitions.

The collaboration between DSF and UTT will play a pivotal role in the comprehensive growth of Indian table tennis, establishing a clear pathway for athlete progression by nurturing the sport and providing a structured roadmap for player development. Dream Sports Foundation aims to empower the next generation of athletes to make India proud in the 2030 Youth Olympics and thereafter at the 2036 Olympics.

