Inaugural International Stand-Up Paddling Championship to place in Mangalore from March 8

New Delhi, Feb 22 The Association of Paddle Surf Professionals (APP) World Tour, in collaboration with Karnataka Tourism, will organise the inaugural International Stand-Up Paddling Championship at the picturesque Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka, from March 8-10, it was announced here on Thursday.

India’s first-ever international SUP event will be conducted before the launch of the 2024 APP World Tour.

“We are extremely pleased to make our first entry into India with the Surfing Swami Foundation and Karnataka Tourism. We hope that the India Paddle Festival will help the sport get the much-needed push to expand in the region," CEO of the APP World Tour, Tristan Boxford said in a statement. "This championship will also provide an opportunity for the athletes to experience an international competition," he added.

Shuri Araki, the youngest Japanese, who won the world championship at the tender age of 16, will be the centre of attention at the India Paddle Festival. Among others, the 17-year-old Japanese Araki and India's World No.1 Sekar Patchai will be seen in action.

With the weight of a nation's hopes resting on his shoulders, Patchai expressed his eagerness to test his mettle against the best in the business and elevate the profile of stand-up paddling in India.

“We have always been waiting for an international event of this stature to be hosted in India. It is a chance for stand-up paddlers like me to learn from top international athletes and improve their skills and techniques," Sekar Patchai said. "We look forward to the India Paddle Festival and hope that the Indian paddlers can put on a show and give a tough challenge to the international athletes. I’m excited for the event, I’m training hard and getting ready for it," he said.

