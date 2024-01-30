Inaugural Olympic Esports Games to take place no later than 2026: IOC president Bach

Gangneung (South Korea) Jan 30 International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Monday that the first Olympic edition of esports is to come out as early as next year.

During the 141st IOC session in October last year, the IOC announced plans to create the Olympic Esports Games.

Bach stated the plan is not 100% set yet, but the study is making a great process.

"I guess we could count on the first edition, offer such an Olympic Esports Games for the year 2025, or the latest 2026," Bach said.

IOC's first engagement with the esports community was the organization of the Esports Forum in 2018 in Lausanne. In 2021, the IOC developed the Olympic Virtual Series, and then launched the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore last year, reports Xinhua.

Bach said there were, on the one hand, virtual sports that mean esports with physical activity while there were, on the other hand, some of the most popular e-games compliant with the Olympic values.

"With this, I think we can put together the very interesting but also values-based program," he added.

Earlier that day, Bach noted that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in the future of sports and the Olympic Games.

"AI will play a major role and a very important role not only for sports and the Olympic Games, but for all our lives," Bach told Xinhua.

According to Bach, with the assistance of AI, sports can be democratized by providing the best training methods, medical care and mental health treatments at the disposal of all athletes around the world.

