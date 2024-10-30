Inaugural season of IML rescheduled to first quarter of 2025

New Delhi, Oct 30 The inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML), has been rescheduled to the first quarter of 2025, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

Initially set to launch later this year, the tournament faced a delay due to recent developments and regulatory requirements.

The IML, envisioned as an annual event, will feature celebrated cricketers from India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka, making it a star-studded lineup for fans around the world. The decision to reschedule, according to the league’s statement, was made “in close consultation with local authorities” to ensure compliance with government protocols and meet legal standards.

"A revised schedule for the IML will soon be released in collaboration with our partners, broadcasters, and players," the release stated, adding that the league remains committed to delivering a successful tournament that meets all regulatory requirements.

Organisers plan to work with broadcasters and partners in setting the new dates, ensuring a seamless and exciting experience for global audiences when the tournament debuts next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor