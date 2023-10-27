Inclusion of Pencak Silat, Sqay in National Games to give these martial art forms much needed visibility

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 27 : There is no doubt that the interest in martial arts disciplines has been increasing in India and that is also reflected in the events being held in the 37th National Games in Goa.

Pencak Silat and Sqay, two martial arts forms extremely popular in Jammu and Kashmir are set to make their National Games debut.

Sqay is known as a Kashmiri traditional martial art and has been practised since the days humans needed to defend themselves against wild animals regularly. Hunting animals for self-defence. It is said that long ago a king named Diya Dev had given strict instructions to establish an army that was particularly skilled in the Sqay.

Giving more information about these games, President of Martial Arts Goa Sqay Association, Siddesh Shripad Naik said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that Sqay has been included in the National Games for the first time. We have a good team. Players from about 23 states are included in our federation, all of them are participating in it."

On Goa's chances of winning a medal in the 37th National Games, he said, "This game is also being played in Goa for the last 20 years. Our players and coaches have also been associated with it for a long time."

The other martial art event, Pencak Silat originated in Indonesia but has become very popular in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is a combat, non-aggressive martial sport that collectively incorporates various styles of martial arts originating from Indonesia. This form of fighting involves attacking, grappling techniques and throwing.

Pencak Silat involves full-body fighting, where any part of the body can be used and any part of the body can be attacked. This form of fighting originated in Indonesia as a means of self-defence and evolved into a competitive sport. This game is now being played in many parts of the country.

Mohammad Iqbal, tournament director of Pencak Silat said, "This is a good platform for the players to participate in it. We all had a dream to be included in the National Game. Now the parents of the children participating in it are also very happy.

"27 states have qualified for these games," he said. "It is a privilege for the players to play on such a big stage and all the teams are working hard for this. The one who plays well will win the medal."

