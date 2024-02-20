"Incredible efforts": Anurag Thakur hails Anush Agarwalla for securing India's Paris Olympics quota in Dressage

New Delhi [India], February 20 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hailed the "incredible efforts" of Anush Agarwalla for securing India's first-ever quota in equestrian for the Paris 2024 Olympics in dressage.

Agarwalla, who won a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, secured a Paris Olympic quota for the country in dressage discipline, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced on Monday.

Union Sports Minister showered praise on the 24-year-old Agarwalla for his unwavering devotion that secured India a coveted position in the Equestrian- Individual Dressage event at the forthcoming Paris Olympics.

"A Historic Quota Secured for #Paris2024 Kudos to the incredible efforts of @AnushAgarwalla

& his mate, Sir Caramello, for securing India's first-ever quota in the Dressage event at the Olympic Games. Their relentless dedication has earned Bharat a prestigious spot in the #Equestrian- Individual Dressage event at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Another remarkable feat for Indian Dressage!" Thakur posted on X.

Agarwalla, who won an individual bronze in Hangzhou, was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events Wroclaw, Poland (73.485 per cent) Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4 per cent), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9 per cent), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2 per cent). The quota belongs to the country, and the National Federation will conduct a final trial before sending the final name to the organisers. The quota secured by Agarwalla was the 40th for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11.

