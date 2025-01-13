'Incredible how you don’t win that game', says Arsenal boss Arteta after FA Cup exit

London, Jan 13 Arsenal’s FA Cup journey came to a bitter end as they suffered a penalty shootout (3-5) defeat to Manchester United in the third round at Old Trafford. The Gunners’ evening went from bad to worse as star forward Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off with a knee injury in the 40th minute following a collision with United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Arsenal dominated large stretches of the game against Manchester United, showcasing superior ball control and creating a host of chances. However, United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir delivered a standout performance, frustrating the Gunners with crucial saves throughout the match. Despite their dominance, Arsenal managed to find the net only once, a testament to their lack of clinical finishing.

“Incredible how you don’t win that game, that’s basically to sum up,” he said after the match. “The dominance, the superiority in relation to the opposition, and everything that we did to try to win the game… we didn’t get what we deserved clearly.”

Arteta lamented his team’s inability to capitalise on their opportunities. “There is an element that is about putting the ball in the back of the net that we did once,” he added. “The amount of situations, chances, and penalties that we had—we didn’t [convert].”

Despite the heartache of defeat, Arteta praised his players for their effort and determination. “We go home extremely sad, but I cannot be prouder of my players—the team, the individual, collectively—what they produced on Wednesday against two top teams. It’s incredible. But we haven’t got rewarded and that’s the downside.”

Jesus, who has been a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s attack, appeared to be in considerable pain as he clutched his knee before being taken off. Speaking to the media post-match, Arteta admitted the situation was alarming.

“Big worry, that’s my feeling,” Arteta said after the match. “He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain, touching his knee. It’s not looking good.”

When asked if the injury affected the same knee that had troubled Jesus last season, Arteta clarified: “No, I think it's the other one. The worrying factor is the feeling that he had. When he had to come off and the pain that he was in.”

The extent of the injury remains unclear, but Jesus is expected to undergo tests on Monday to assess the damage. This development comes at a critical juncture for Arsenal, who face their fierce rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, in the highly anticipated north London derby next week.

The loss marked a bitter end to Arsenal’s FA Cup campaign, but Arteta remains focused on the positives, particularly the performances that his team delivered against high-caliber opposition.

