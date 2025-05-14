India announces 36 member squad to participate in 2025 ISSF Junior World Cup

New Delhi [India] May 14 : India has announced a 36-member contingent to participate in the 2025 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup, scheduled to take place in Suhl, Germany, from May 19-27, as per a release from ISSF.

Eight of these 36 shooters have trained at the Gun for Glory academy, which is run by the 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang in Pune.

These eight athletes are Naraen Pranav, Mukesh Nelavalli, Anushka Thokur, Prachi Gaikwad, K. Tanishq Naidu (RPO), Sagnik Banerjee (RPO), Melvina Angeline Joel (RPO), and Vedant Waghmare (RPO).

All these athletes have trained under Project Leap, a sponsored project designed in collaboration with Olympic Gold Quest for selected shooters to improve their performance in the physical, mental, and technical aspects of the sport. Started in 2017, the project has already held more than 60 camps.

While Naraen will participate in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Men's and Junior Mixed Team events, Mukesh, Tanishq, and Sagnik will represent India in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Junior Men's event. Anushka, Prachi, and Melvina will participate in the 50m 3P Junior Women's category, with Vedant competing in the 50m 3P Junior Men's event.

We are incredibly proud of our athletes who will be competing at the ISSF Junior World Cup. Their hard work, talent, and unwavering dedication reflect the core values of our academy and foundation.

We believe that they have the potential to achieve great success and make India proud. I would like to extend my best wishes to these athletes as they embark on this challenging and exciting journey," said the former Indian shooter Gagan Narang.

"I am incredibly grateful to the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation for their unwavering support as I prepare for the ISSF Junior World Cup. Their guidance and resources have been instrumental in my journey, and I am honored to represent India on this prestigious platform. I hope to make my country and my mentors proud," said Anushka as she gets ready to shine on the global platform."

