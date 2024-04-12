India archers hopeful of nation's most successful Olympics campaign

New Delhi [India], Apri 12 : India archers Tushar Shelke, Parth Salunkhe, Prathmesh Jawakar and Simranjeet Kaur talked about their visit to the new Parliament building here at the national capital and preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The four archers on Friday visited the new Parliament building and shared their experience as they gear up for the upcoming Summer Games which will kick off on July 26.

"I came here for the first time. The building has a grand architecture. It looks very rich culturally," Parth told ANI.

Prathmesh called his visit "a very special experience" and said, "We saw the new halls of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It is a very grand building."

Tushar who was a part of India's silver-winning men's recurve team in the 19th Asian Games, added, "It was a very good experience because till now we had only seen it on TV... We saw both Houses, the seating arrangement was very good."

While talking about his preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024, Tushar is hopeful about India's chances of securing more medals than the previous tally.

"The Paris Olympics will be very good for India. India will win more medals this time than the previous Olympics," he said.

India are still in a hunt for their first medal in archery in the Olympics. Simranjeet is confident that this time India will walk away with a medal in archery and said, "The preparations are in full swing. I am confident that we will perform very well this time. I am very positive. India will definitely win a medal in archery this time."

Tushar, Parth, Prathmesh and Simranjeet will play Paris Olympics qualifiers in June this year in Antalya, Turkey.

The Paris Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11.

