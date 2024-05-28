Asian Championship 2024: Indian Armwrestlers Shine with 7 Medals in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 28 : In a phenomenal display, the Indian contingent that competed in the Asian Championship 2024, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, won a total of 7 medals including 1 Gold and 6 Bronze Medals).

The Indian contingent was competing under the banner of the People's Armwrestling Federation of India led by President Preeti Jhangiani.

Shrimant Jha, who participated in the left-hand category para category, won the gold medal, while he won one bronze medal in the right-hand para category. Laxman Singh Bhandari (Left and Right hand) secured two bronze medals in the Masters category.

Sachin Goyal, who is one of the stars of the Baroda Badshahs franchise in the Pro Panja League and is hugely popular on social media, won a bronze medal in the competitive right-hand Senior category.

Meanwhile, Ibi Lollen from Arunachal Pradesh clinched two bronze medals in the Women's right and left-hand categories. Pramod Mukhi stood in fourth place in a fiercely intense bout.

Sharing her thoughts on the remarkable performance at the Asian Championship 2024, People's Armwrestling Federation President Preeti Jhangiani said as quoted from a press release by People's Armwrestling Federation of India, "It was a great privilege for me as the President of The People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) to send this strong and competitive Indian contingent for the Asian Championship 2024."

"Our Armwrestlers performed well and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them for bringing accolades to the country. It's great to see more and more youngsters taking up Armwrestling as a career option and not just a hobby," she added.

People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) is the sole Indian organisation with affiliation to the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) and World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

