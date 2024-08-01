India badminton legend Prakash Padukone believes Satwik-Chirag have a "chance" to win gold in Paris

Paris [France], August 1 : India's badminton legend, Prakash Padukone, believes the star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have a chance of returning with an Olympic gold.

The world number three ranked duo punched their ticket for the quarter-finals of badminton doubles with a straight-game win over Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Satwik and Chirag have roared and soared high in the world of badminton as a pair. They have toppled numerous records and lifted various titles before landing in Paris.

They looked flawless in their technique and style throughout the group stage. In their quest for a medal in the men's doubles event, Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik stand in their way.

Ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Prakash backed the duo to go all the way to the final on the back of their impressive outings.

"As they are playing, there is a chance. There are definitely chances of winning the medal. But you can't say it with surety. They have come to the quarter-finals. The way they are playing, they have good chances of winning," Prakash told ANI.

In the men's singles event, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy are set to square off against each other.

In a clash of young, brimming talent against experienced shuttlers, both India stars will compete for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Lakshya ousted world number three shuttler, Jonatan Christie. While Prannoy overcame a challenge from Vietnam's Le Duc Phat to top his group.

As the two Indian stars prepare to fight for a spot in the next round, Prakash believes that the best player will go ahead in the event and said, "He (Lakshya) is playing so well. It was a good match with Christie. It was a crucial match. He won in the straight game. He is playing well. He will play against Prannoy tomorrow. Both Indians have a match in the pre-quarter-finals. There is a knockout from now on. We will have to wait and see. The best player will go ahead."

Another shuttler who has eyes on a medal is two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. Prakash, who is serving as the mentor of Sindhu, believes the real competition for her will begin against China's He Bingjiao in the Round of 16.

"The group stage was easy. There were no tough matches. But there will be a knockout in the pre-quarter-final against a Chinese player, He Bingjiao. The real competition will start tomorrow," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor