India becomes Central Asian champion in women's volleyball challenge cup, defeats Kazakhstan in final

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 28 : India registered victory against Kazakhstan in the final of National Sports Council-Central Asian Volleyball Association (NSC-CAVA) Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup held in Nepali capital Kathmandu on Sunday.

In the final and 20th game of the challenge cup held at the covered hall in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu on Sunday, India clinched the title in a shared set of 3-0.

India registered win against Kazakhstan winning the first set with 25-15, second set with 25-22 and third set with 25-18. In addition, India finished the competition by remaining undefeated.

In the competition, Kazakhstan became the runner-up, Nepal third, Uzbekistan fourth, Sri Lanka fifth, Kyrgyzstan sixth, Maldives seventh, and Bangladesh eighth.

Earlier in the competition, India attacked effectively against Uzbekistan at the net to capture the easy victory and final berth. Contesting the semifinal encounters, unbeaten Kazakhstan struggled hard to beat Nepal in hard-fought five-set thriller 30-28, 16-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-7.

Maldives and Bangladesh contested the 7th-8th place playoff, with Kyrgyzstan challenging Sri Lanka for the 5th position.

