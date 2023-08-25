India concludes with six golds at Baku Shooting World C'ships

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 25 : India concluded their Baku World Championship campaign with a sixth gold and three more bronze medals to bolster their tally to six gold and eight bronze medals, placing them second currently in the medal standings.

Tiyana, Sakshi Suryavanshi and Kirandeep Kaur combined to win the team gold in the Women’s 50m Pistol, even as Tiyana also won an individual bronze in the event.

The Indian 50m pistol women's team containing Tiyana, Sakshi Suryavanshi and Kirandeep Kaur bagged the gold medal.

The Indian trio shot a composite score of 1573-6x to finish on the top of the podium. China finished second with a score of 1567-9x while Mongolia bagged the bronze with a combined score of 1566-3x.

With a total score of 1646-28x in the men's 50m pistol team competition, the Indian team of Vikram Jagannath Shinde, Kamaljeet, and Ravinder Singh won the bronze medal. The gold medal went to China (1655-32x points), and the silver to the Republic of Korea (1654-30x).

Tiyana and Ravinder Singh of India won bronze medals in the men's and women's individual events, respectively.

Tiyana placed third out of 14 shooters in the women's solo 50m pistol final with a score of 533. Gold and silver medals were won by Austrian shooter Sylvia Steiner (540 points) and Mongolian shooter Bayartsetseg Tumurchudur (534) respectively.

In the individual 50m pistol men’s final, Ravinder Singh shot 556 to finish behind Xie Yu (558) of China and Latvia’s Lauris Strautmanis (557).

With the addition of Friday’s medals, India’s overall tally rose to 14 - six gold and eight bronze - at the ISSF World Championships 2023.

Indian shooters have had a great time in Baku. In addition to winning medals, four quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympics were obtained for India at the current world championships by Rajeshwari Kumari (women's trap), Sift Kaur Samra (women's 50m rifle 3 positions), Akhil Sheoran (men's 50m rifle 3 positions), and Mehuli Ghosh (women's 10m air rifle).

India also won two bronze medals in the Men’s 50m Pistol, when Ravinder Singh shot 556 in the individual event to nail third place and then combined with Kamaljeet (547 for 11th) and Vikram Shinde (543 for 18th) for the team bronze as well. They totalled 1646.

In the final Olympic event of the World Championship, the Indian pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Manisha Keer shot 133 to finish 22nd, while Kynan Chenai and Preeti Rajak also shot the same score but were placed 24th in the end calculations.

In the Olympic events at Baku, India won a gold and two bronze medals while having seven finalists and picking up four Paris Olympic quota places.

The Asian Games next month will be the next big assignment for the Indian Shooting team.

