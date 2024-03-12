India defeat Sri Lanka in 2nd T20 to take 2-0 lead in Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket

New Delhi, March 12 Ajay Kumar Reddy and Nakula Badanayak smashed fifties as the Indian men's blind cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 134 runs in the second T20 of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an International bilateral blind men’s cricket series, at the Karnail Singh Stadium here on Tuesday.

Gudadappa (B1) on his debut played an incredible innings with 48 runs. Ajay slammed 84 runs in 26 balls while Badanayak smashed 65 in 46 balls as India posted 273 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka were restricted to 139/4, thereby losing the match by 134 runs. Gudadappa was adjudged the player of the match for his overall performance with the Bat and Ball. With this win, India has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series for the blind.

Opting to bat first, India got off to the worst possible start as the side lost opener Lokesh on the first ball. The start worsened when India lost Sukhram Majhi in the second over. Gudadappa and Sunil Ramesh then built a 47-run stand for the third wicket.

While Gudadappa scored 48 in 27 balls, Sunil hit 36 in 18 balls. Badanayak and Ajay Kumar Reddy then took the matter into their own hands and built a partnership of 128 runs as India posted 273/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 274, Sri Lanka faltered early in the chase losing the opening wicket for 34 runs inside the Powerplay.

Despite having wickets in hand, Sri Lanka moved very slowly in the chase, in eight overs, the visitors were 54/2. Saman Thushara tried to carry the Sri Lanka innings but got little or no support from the teammates. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 139/4.

Sri Lanka will now aim to make a comeback in the series in the third T20 on Wednesday. If Sri Lanka loses on Wednesday, they will lose the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an International bilateral blind men’s cricket series.

