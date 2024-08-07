India faces setbacks in high jump and table tennis at Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris [France], August 7 : The Paris 2024 Olympics proved challenging for India on multiple fronts on Wednesday, with notable efforts in both the men's high jump and the women's table tennis team events.

In the men's high jump qualification round, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, a seasoned 29-year-old athlete successfully cleared 2.15m on his first attempt but failed to clear 2.20m in his subsequent three attempts.

The qualification standard was set at 2.29m, a height Kushare could not reach. Consequently, he ranked second last in Group B of the qualification event, marking the end of his journey in the high jump competition at Paris 2024.

Meanwhile, in the women's table tennis team quarterfinal, India faced a formidable opponent in Germany. The Indian team, comprising Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath, and Manika Batra, encountered a tough match against the fifth-seeded German team.

Akula and Kamath lost their opening matches, putting Germany ahead with a 2-0 lead. Kamath showed resilience in the third match by defeating Shan Xiaona, pulling the score to 2-1 and keeping India's hopes alive.

However, Germany's Annett Kaufmann secured her second victory of the quarterfinal, sealing Germany's spot in the semi-finals with a 3-1 overall win against India.

These results highlight the competitive nature of the Olympics and the high standards required for advancement. Although the outcomes were not in favour of the Indian athletes, their participation and performances at such a prestigious global event reflect their dedication and skill.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics continue, the focus will shift to other events where Indian athletes will strive for excellence and aim for better results.

Earlier in the day, Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani, failed to secure a spot in the final of the women's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite her efforts, Rani's best throw of 55.81m was not sufficient to secure a spot in the final.

She finished 15th in Group A, falling short of the qualification standard of 62.00m and failing to place among the top 12 athletes overall.

This result means that Rani will not advance to the women's javelin throw final at this year's Games.

The qualification round proved challenging, as Rani faced stiff competition from global athletes. Her throws demonstrated skill and consistency, but unfortunately, they did not meet the required mark for progression. This marks a setback for the athlete, who had high hopes for a strong showing in Paris.

