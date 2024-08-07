India Files Appeal After PM Modi Asks Olympic Body if Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification Can Be Overturned

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was poised to compete for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, was disqualified from her event just hours before the final. The disqualification came after Phogat was found to be 100 grams over the weight limit for the 50-kg wrestling category. The news has left millions of Indians disheartened. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Indian Olympic Association to consider all possible avenues for appealing the decision.

Reports indicate that India has filed an appeal regarding Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50kg women's wrestling freestyle gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024, following protocol.

According to a report of NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally contacted IOA President PT Usha to obtain detailed information and explore possible solutions. He has directed Usha to utilize all available options to advocate for Vinesh Phogat, including filing a formal protest against the disqualification if required.

Vinesh Phogat, a wrestler and Olympic medal contender, was seen as a top prospect in the 50-kg category. Her disqualification has generated significant disappointment, but Prime Minister Modi’s swift action has renewed hopes for overturning the decision.

