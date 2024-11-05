India formally sends letter of intent to host 2036 Olympics: Sources

New Delhi, Nov 5 In a significant step towards India's vision of becoming a sports powerhouse, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally sent a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee (IOC) on October 1, expressing India's interest to host the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036, sources told IANS.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in India in 2036 has taken a significant step forward," the source said.

"This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country," the source added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple occasions expressed India's interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics Games. In an interaction with the Paris Olympics athletes on the Independence Day celebrations at his residence in New Delhi, PM Modi asked them to give their inputs for the preparations of hosting the quadrennial extravaganza in 2036.

"India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympics. In this regard, the input from athletes who have played in previous Olympics is very important. You all must have observed and experienced many things. We want to document this and share it with the government so that we don’t miss out on any small details in the preparation for 2036," PM Modi had said.

In last year's 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, PM Modi confirmed India's interest in hosting the Olympic Games in the year 2036, claiming that 140 crore Indians are committed to staging the Games.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organise the Olympics on Indian soil in the year 2036. This is the age-old dream and aspiration of 140 crore Indians. This dream has to be built with your cooperation and support," he had said.

IOC President Thomas Bach had also supported India's case claiming that there was a "strong case" for India to host the Olympic Games.

India is among 10 countries which have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. In November 2022, the IOC started discussions with these countries, including India, which have shown interest.

The 10 countries that have shown initial interest in hosting the 2036 Games include Mexico (Mexico City, Guadalajara-Monterrey-Tijuana), Indonesia (Nusantara), Turkey (Istanbul), India (Ahmedabad), Poland (Warsaw, Krakow), Egypt (New Administrative Capital), and South Korea (Seoul-Incheon).

The allotment of hosting rights for the Olympics will be done by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through a detailed host selection process. The IOC has a dedicated body, the Future Host Commission, which deals with this subject.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor