India has great potential, says futsal men's national team head coach Reza Kordi

New Delhi, Sep 2 Futsal in India is still in its infancy. However, with as many as 17 teams participating in the annual AIFF Futsal Club Championship, the game is slowly but steadily taking its steps towards growth.

Two years back, the Indian men's futsal national team played their first Asian qualifiers in Tajikistan. Now, the national team is once again gearing up for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, which are set to be held from September 20 to 24 in Kuwait.

After the best players from the AIFF Futsal Club Championship were scouted, the Indian men's futsal team assembled in Bengaluru for a 20-day camp to prepare for the Asian qualifiers.

Reza Kordi, who has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian futsal team, was present in Rudrapur, where the Futsal Club Championship was held, and has assembled the top talents from the tournament for the qualifiers. Hailing from Iran, Kordi brings his vast experience of coaching futsal in countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Myanmar, Thailand, Afghanistan, and his home nation.

“I would like to appreciate the All India Football Federation for giving me this opportunity,” said Kordi. “I feel that India great potential, and that this is the right time to take this forward and develop a strong team culture.

“There is not much difference (with other countries). The main gap is futsal knowledge and experience. Indian players are fast, intelligent, and have a strong mentality – they just need more exposure. With the right system and regular competition, India can reach the top four in Asia.”

India have been drawn in Group A of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers, where they will face hosts Kuwait (September 20), Australia (September 22), and Mongolia (September 24). Looking ahead to the qualifiers, Kordi believes that the Futsal Tigers stand a good chance of qualifying. The teams finishing top of their respective groups, and the seven best second-placed teams (out of eight groups) will join hosts Indonesia in the tournament proper next year.

“Our opponents have been preparing for longer, which may be an area of concern, but honestly, we are not thinking much of it. We have very good players, and the Federation is supporting us well,” he said. “We are all working hard in Bengaluru, and with this effort, I believe that India have a very good chance to qualify.”

As part of their preparations for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers, India will play a few friendly matches, which will be announced at a later date.

