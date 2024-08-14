India House at Paris Olympics: A Cultural Beacon Uniting Hearts

New Delhi [India], August 14 : One of the biggest highlights from an Indian perspective at the Paris Olympics has been the first-ever India House, which has been a huge hit among Indians, Parisians, and people from all over the world.

India House served as a home away from home for all Indian athletes and visitors from around the globe, offering a welcoming and homely vibe while paying homage to India's rich arts and culture through its daily programming lineup.

Celebrating India's pride: Athlete Celebrations were in full swing in the presence of cheering and adoring fans where Nita M Ambani, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Founder and Chairperson Reliance Foundation felicitated top Indian athletes at the India House including Neeraj Chopra, silver medal winner at the Paris Olympics, as well as members of the bronze medal winning Indian hockey team, including goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Amit Rohidas and wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won bronze in a sparkling Olympic debut, Sarabjot Singh, tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, table tennis legends Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, and shooting sensation Arjun Babuta among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani exuded the importance of sport and Olympism in today's times, and said as quoted from a press release, "In all of human history, there has never been a more magical force than Sport, to inspire, empower, and unite. In a world that's more divided and fragmented than ever, Sport truly is one of the greatest equalizers and unifiers of our time. At the first-ever India House, we have celebrated this transformational power of Sport!"

Nita Ambani emphasised the importance of the Olympic movement and making India a sporting nation, saying, "Legacy is not built overnight. We all can play our part in creating it. Not just the government and the private sector, but each one of us has a responsibility to take our country to the sporting heights we aspire to reach. As parents, let's encourage our children to take up sports. As fans, let's make Olympism a daily reality, not a once-in-four-year dream. As supporters, let us follow our athletes along their journeys, not just at the Games. Together, let's build a nation where every child dares to dream and every athlete has the support they need to make India a truly global sporting powerhouse."

The diverse range of activities for all ages, from young to old, included engaging yoga by Praveen Bisht and dance workshops by Hormuzd Khambata Dance Company, interactive sessions, spectacular Mallakhamb showcase by visually challenged athletes of Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir, delicious food and vibrant music and dance performances curated by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, as it went global for the very first time.

Bollywood singer Shaan, sitarist and composer Tommy Khosla & Jawari, India's top cultural and musical sensation The Raghu Dixit Project, American a cappella group Penn Masala, MadStarBase, among others, added to this welcoming environment attracting numerous families and allowing them to immerse themselves in the rich and lively Indian vibe while also having a day out with their loved ones. It inevitably became a family destination that also became a hotbed for young millennials drawn to the lively, new-age music and the lip-smacking food enjoyed by all.

The unforgettable culinary journey at India House captured the essence of India's diverse and vibrant food culture and brought with it The Taste of India has been a big drawcard for the visitors. The delectable food and beverage made visitors return for more, with an average of 40,000+ meals sold. Most loved dishes like Pani Puri, Butter Chicken, Vada Pav, a selection of Dosas, and Biryani, among the buffet of offerings ensured that visitors are fully satiated with the flavours of India.

Bringing India's rich culture fabric to life were creative activities like Mehendi by Veena Nagda and Block printing at Swadesh which left a lasting impression on approximately 2,500 visitors, Yoga sessions that rejuvenated hundreds, Bollywood dance workshops which saw over 5,000 people dancing to the beats, infusing the space with joy, movement offering them colorful mementos of their experience.

Conceptualized by Reliance Foundation as part of its partnership with the IOA, India House was supported by the dedication of hundreds of volunteers and a skilled team of 1,200 individuals, all who worked tirelessly to ensure that every athlete and guest enjoyed their time. Iconic features like The Billion Strong Flame, The Tree of Qualifiers, and the Jharoka photo area, along with spaces for watch parties and the Swadesh live looms area, have offered something special for everyone.

The celebrities who performed at the Indian House during the recently concluded Paris Olympics shared their experience.

Neeti Mohan, Bollywood Singer said: "It is the first time we have India House at the Olympics. It is beautiful. The energy is amazing. My heartiest congratulations to Nita Ambani for doing something incredible. She has made this along with the Reliance Foundation. The team has made a home away from home for all the athletes and all Indians coming here. While speaking some of the people attending the event, they said they come to hang here as they miss home. It's nice to be here and feel India here."

Bollywood Singer Shaan said, "It's a matter of great honour and privilege for me to be there at the inauguration of India House and perform for the entire Indian contingent and also encourage all the Indians present in Paris to cheer for the Indian athletes."

Giandra Uppilirajan, winner of Miss India France 2024, couldn't stop gushing about her experience at India House.

"India House has a very homely feeling. It's not just an Indian Olympic House but an Indian Olympic Home because not just Indians but everyone is made to feel very welcome here. The food tastes amazing and they actually tell you everything that you might want to know about it too. Vada Pav and Pani Poori are my personal favourites that I've been recommending to everyone," she said.

"The India House has been a much sought-after attraction even among non-Indians. A Russian fan, who uses her translator to communicate, says, "This is our first time here. I am so excited. We really like the atmosphere. I love India. It was always my dream to experience Indian culture. India House has made that come true. I am really glad that India is now having its own House at the Olympics," she added.

