India includes Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain in its 20-member squad for World Boxing Championships 2025

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and renowned Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named in the 20-member Indian team for the World Boxing Championships 2025, which will be held in Liverpool, England, between September 4 and 14, according to Olympics.com.

After a week-long selection evaluation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, the team was chosen.

This will be the inaugural World Boxing Championships, held by the newly formed World Boxing, the international governing body for the sport. It will see boxers from all over the globe compete for medals in 20 divisions: 10 weight classes for men and as many for women.

The matches will follow the Olympic format. Nikhat will be seen in the 51 kg class, while Borgohain will compete in the women's 75 kg division.

The women's 80 kg division was also taken by Olympian Pooja Rani. However, Meenakshi Hooda won the women's 48kg category, and Nitu Ghanghas, the Commonwealth Games champion, failed to make the cut.

Both Borgohain and Zareen have won gold medals at World Championships before, but these were under the previous governing body.

The meet in Liverpool will also mark the return of the two Indian boxers to the Indian national setup for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics and their first World Boxing event.

India sent no female boxers to the inaugural World Cup held in Brazil, and neither of the two participated in the second tournament in Astana earlier this month. Both boxers also performed well at the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad earlier this month, which earned them a spot in the national camp; however, they both failed to qualify for the nationals this year.

Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (90+kg), World Boxing Cup gold medallists Hitesh Gulia (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) are also in the 20-member shortlist.

Indian squad for World Boxing Championships 2025

Women's 48kg - Meenakshi Hooda

Women's 51kg - Nikhat Zareen

Women's 54kg - Sakshi

Women's 57kg - Jaismine Lamboria

Women's 60kg - Sanju Khatri

Women's 60kg - Neeraj Phogat

Women's 70kg - Sanamacha Chanu

Women's 75kg - Lovlina Borgohain

Women's 80kg - Pooja Rani

Women's 80+kg - Nupur Sheoran

Men's 50kg - Jadumani Singh Mandengbam

Men's 55kg - Pawan Bartwal

Men's 60kg - Sachin Siwach Jr

Men's 65kg - Abhinash Jamwal

Men's 70kg - Hitesh Gulia

Men's 75kg - Sumit Kundu

Men's 80kg - Lakshya Chahar

Men's 85kg - Jugnoo Ahlawat

Men's 90kg - Harsh Chaudhary

Men's 90+kg - Narender Berwal.

