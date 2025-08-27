"India is delighted to be hosting the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025 after over two decades": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of Goa as the host for the FIDE World Cup 2025, which will be held in India for the first time in 23 years.

FIDE released a statement on Tuesday evening to confirm Goa as the venue for one of the world's famed chess events, where top-tier players from around the globe will gather. India last hosted the tournament in 2002 in Hyderabad, which concluded with grandmaster Viswanathan Anand lifting the crown.

"India is delighted to be hosting the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025 and that too after over two decades. Chess is gaining popularity among our youth. I am sure this tournament will witness thrilling matches and showcase the brilliance of top players from around the world," PM Modi wrote on X.

The much-awaited spectacle brings together 206 players competing on India's west coast for a share of USD 2,000,000 and three coveted places in the 2026 Candidates Tournament. Every round will be a win-or-go-home affair, making the World Cup one of the most dramatic tournaments on the calendar.

The tournament will run from October 30 to November 27, and will be played in a two-game knockout format over eight rounds. There will be two classical games, with rapid and blitz playoffs in place if the games are tied. The top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

India has been a dominant force in chess for years. Last year, D Gukesh won the World Championship, while Indian teams took the top prize in the Chess Olympiad in both Open and Women's categories. In July of this year, Divya Deshmukh became the first Indian to win the Women's Chess World Cup, garnering national attention and hosting the Open World Cup in Goa.

In 2024, Gukesh Dommaraju became the World Champion, while Indian teams won the Chess Olympiad in both the Open and Women's categories. The momentum continued: this July, the Women's World Cup saw a standout performance by Divya Deshmukh, who lifted the trophy and captured worldwide attention. Staging the Open World Cup in Goa builds on these successes, giving local fans the opportunity to watch their stars compete against the very best on home soil.

Speaking in a statement, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, "India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women's World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. It will be a celebration of chess and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of 90+ countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history."

Also, the All India Chess Federation President Nitin Narang hailed it as a "proud moment for Indian chess" and said, "This is a proud moment for Indian chess, and we are committed to delivering an event that reflects both the passion of our fans and the professionalism of our federation. The World Cup will not only inspire millions across the country but also showcase India's growing stature as a global hub for chess. We are deeply thankful to FIDE for granting India the honour of hosting the World Cup 2025 in Goa."

