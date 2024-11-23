India lose to Qatar 53-69 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 : Qatar outclassed India's basketball team 69-53 in the third match of Group E in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

With the third straight loss from as many games in Group E, India's hopes of a direct qualification to the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia have dimmed.

Only the top two teams from the group will advance directly while the third-placed team will compete in a separate qualifying event for the remaining four spots at the main event

India, ranked 76th in the world, made a promising start, leading 12-9 within the opening five minutes thanks to sharp three-pointers from Muin Bek Hafeez, Amjyot Singh and Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon.

However, Qatar, ranked 101st, regained control to close the first quarter with a 17-14 lead.

Muin Bek Hafeez continued to convert for India and was well-supported by Pranav Prince and Amyjot Singh as India caught up with Qatar at 31-31 with over two minutes to go for halftime.

However, Qatar seized the momentum just before halftime, capitalising on India's defensive lapses to take a five-point lead into the break.

The game slipped away from India in the third quarter as the scoring dried up while Qatar surged ahead. Tyler James Lee Harris, Qatar's standout performer, combined with Mike Lewis to extend the lead to 46-31.

The hosts trailed 50-39 by the end of the third quarter and Qatar sealed the game with a dominant final quarter, outscoring India 19-14.

Hafeez led India's scoring with 17 points while Pranav Prince chipped in with 13. Harris, also with 17 points, was Qatar's top scorer.

The Indian basketball team will next take on Kazakhstan on Monday at the same venue before concluding their FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers round with matches against Iran and Qatar in February next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor