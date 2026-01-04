India making strong efforts to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

Varanasi, Jan 4 Underlining India’s growing sporting ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is making strong and sustained efforts to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship virtually via video conferencing, PM Modi highlighted India’s recent experience and capability in successfully hosting major global sporting events.

"In the past decade, more than 20 major international events have been held in various cities, including the U-17 FIFA World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and major chess tournaments," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in the country, and said that the nation is leaving no stone unturned in securing the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympic Games.

"The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in India. India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympics," said Modi.

PM Narendra Modi also spoke about the greatness of the volleyball game and how it connects players through a match-winning spirit. The Prime Minister underlined that volleyball is not an ordinary sport, as it is a game of balance and cooperation, where determination is reflected in the effort to keep the ball always lifted. He highlighted that volleyball connects players with team spirit, with every player guided by the mantra, 'Team First’. He emphasised that while each player may possess different skills, all play for the victory of their team.

The 72nd National Volleyball Tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness participation from across India, with over 1,000 players competing as part of 58 teams representing various states and institutions. The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball. It further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives.

