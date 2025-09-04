India men's hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh completes 250 international caps

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 4 : Hockey India on Thursday extended congratulations to skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the stalwart drag flicker, on completing 250 International Caps when India took on Malaysia in the Super 4s match here at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar.

Ecstatic on achieving this milestone in front of home crowd, and receiving his 250th jersey from the team's Chief Coach Craig Fulton earlier in the day, Harmanpreet expressed, "This is a very special and emotional moment for me. I have received a lot of love from hockey fans throughout my career so far and I am grateful for all the support," as quoted in Hockey India release.

"The last few years have been extremely special, not only because we have won the back-to-back Olympic medal but also because I have my daughter coming in for some of the matches and cheering me on. It has been a very memorable journey so far, and I wish to continue contributing to the legacy of Indian hockey," stated Harmanpreet, whose milestone was celebrated with loud cheers from the evening spectators at Rajgir Sports Complex.

Harmanpreet Singh made his debut in 2015 and has played a pivotal role in Indian defence ever since. He won the gold medal with the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team at the 2015 Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup in Malaysia later that year as well as the gold in the 2016 Men's Hockey Junior World Cup.

This was followed by a silver medal in the 2016 Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in London. He then went on to win the gold medal with the Indian Team in the 2017 Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh before helping India finish in third place at the 2016-17 Men's FIH Hockey World League.

Harmanpreet, in 2018, won the silver medal with the Indian Team at the Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands, the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta and the Gold at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman.

He was part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team that finished eighth in the 2016 Rio Olympics, won his first Olympic medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, as the Indian Team finished in third place. He captained the side that went on to make a grand double at the Olympics when India won the bronze in Paris 2024.

He was part of the Asian Games Gold Medal-winning team in 2023 and earlier that year also led the side that won the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

Congratulating Harmanpreet on achieving this incredible milestone, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "Playing for India is an honour and playing for India 250 times is a mega achievement. I am very happy that Harmanpreet Singh has completed this milestone at home, in a very crucial tournament for India and his efforts on the field has reaped India great results. I wish he continues to inspire the younger generation and wish him the best for future matches."

Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India, also congratulated Harmanpreet and said, "Harmanpreet is India's pride and I am very happy to see him achieve a new feather in his cap. There are not too many players in India who have 250 international caps and it is indeed a great feat to turn up for India these many times and give your absolute 100 per cent."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor