India move to top of the WTC standings after NZ's loss to Australia in Wellington

New Delhi, March 3 The two-time finalists India have moved to the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings as New Zealand slipped to No.2 following their defeat to Australia in Wellington Test.

Before the start of the Wellington Test, New Zealand were sitting at the top of the table with 36 points in four games and a points percentage of 75.

But, following their massive 172-run defeat, the 2021 WTC champions lost the top spot, slipping to the No.2 position with a points percentage of 60.

India, who were at No.2 with 62 points in 8 matches, replaced them at the top with a stronger points percentage of 64.58.

Australia remain in the third position, gaining 12 crucial points with the win in Wellington, taking their points tally from 66 to 78. Their points percentage has also increased from 55 to now 59.09.

The reigning champions have the opportunity to surpass New Zealand and move up to the second spot if they win the second and final Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

The two teams will next meet in Christchurch, with the final Test set to commence on March 8.

Australia can also climb to the top spot if England beat India in the Dharamsala Test, which starts from March 7.

