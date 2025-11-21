India name 23-man squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 India U17 men's head coach Bibiano Fernandes has named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers, beginning Saturday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

India will face Palestine (November 22), Chinese Taipei (November 26), Lebanon (November 28) and Islamic Republic of Iran (November 30). The group winners will qualify for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia next year, which will act as the qualification pathway for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Group A will see hosts China PR, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste and Sri Lanka doing battle while Group B will be contested by 2002 runners-up Yemen, Laos, hosts Kyrgyz Republic, Cambodia, Guam and Pakistan.

The Group C challenge will involve hosts Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Northern Mariana Islands and Macau.

Australia headline Group E, with 2016 winners Iraq, Philippines, Jordan (hosts) and Bhutan standing in their way while Thailand (hosts), Kuwait, Turkmenistan, Mongolia and Maldives will vie for the automatic spot from Group F

Group G will see two-time winners Oman, Afghanistan, Myanmar (hosts), Syria and Nepal going head to head. AFC U17 Asian Cup will be contested on May 7 to 24, 2026.

India's 23-member squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Ankur Rajbagh, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom, Thonggoumong Touthang.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Jasir Khan, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor