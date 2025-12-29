India Open 2026 set for grander setting at IG Indoor Stadium as tickets go on sale

New Delhi [India], December 29 : The India Open is set to return from January 13 to 18, 2026, with the tournament moving to the iconic Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, marking a significant step up in scale and fan experience.

With a seating capacity of over 8,000, more than double that of the previous venue, the upgrade underlines the growing stature of India's premier international badminton tournament, as per a release.

Tickets are priced from Rs 400 onwards, with premium seating capped at Rs 1,750, ensuring accessibility across categories. Fans will also benefit from a phased discount structure designed to reward early bookings, with those who book early being able to avail themselves of significant concessions up to 50 per cent.

Organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) under the aegis of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the Super 750 event will once again bring the world's finest shuttlers to Indian soil.

Fans can look forward to watching global stars such as An Se-young, PV Sindhu, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen, alongside India's exciting next generation, including Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty, compete across six days of high-intensity action.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, Badminton Association of India, said, "Moving the India Open to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium this year marks an important step in the tournament's evolution. The larger venue allows us to accommodate significantly more fans while delivering a better on-ground experience for players and spectators alike. As Indian badminton continues to grow in stature, it is essential that our flagship events evolve in step, creating spaces where the sport, the athletes and the fans can all thrive together," as quoted from a release.

The initial ticketing phase, running until the end of December, offers the highest discounts across matchdays, including the knockout rounds. Subsequent phases in early January will continue to provide reduced prices, ensuring accessible entry points for spectators throughout the tournament, right up to the finals.

A flagship event on the BWF World Tour calendar, the India Open offers up to 11,000 ranking points and a total prize purse of USD 950,000, with the 2026 edition promising a bigger, bolder and more immersive experience for players and fans alike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor