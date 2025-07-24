India, Pakistan likely to be in same group for Asia Cup 2025: Report

New Delhi, July 24 India and Pakistan are expected to be drawn into the same group for the Asia Cup 2025, setting the stage for another high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals, says a report.

The Asia Cup was a key topic of discussion during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Dhaka on Thursday, with officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) attending virtually.

The BCCI, which holds the hosting rights for the eight-team tournament, has reportedly agreed to stage the event at a neutral venue, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi emerging as the frontrunners.

According to India Today report, all hurdles have been cleared for the much-anticipated continental T20 tournament, which had been under uncertainty following the terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year. “An agreement has been signed with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for the use of three venues, but only two are expected to be utilised for the Asia Cup", the report said.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and ACC President-cum-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi are set to meet in the coming days to finalise the venues and the tournament schedule. A tentative window from September 7 to the third or fourth week of the month has been proposed, making the Asia Cup a perfect preparatory event for the T20 World Cup in February 2026.

The tournament’s financial structure is heavily supported by Indian sponsors and broadcasters. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which bagged the media rights for Asia Cup events in 2024 for USD 170 million over eight years, is expected to benefit from at least two confirmed India-Pakistan fixtures, apart from a possible final between the two sides.

Last week, the BCCI had initially declined to attend the AGM in Dhaka due to strained bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor