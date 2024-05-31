India Parts Ways with IOC-Suspended International Boxing Association, Joins World Boxing

In a shocking move for Indian boxing, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially severed ties with the International Boxing Association (IBA) and joined the World Boxing on Friday, May 31, reported news agency PTI.

This decision came after the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) agreed to become a member of World Boxing on Friday. The membership application has been approved by the BFI’s General Assembly and will be ratified by World Boxing’s Executive Board.