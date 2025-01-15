India power past Peru to book quarter-final spot in Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi [India], January 15 : The Indian men's Kho Kho team secured quarterfinal berth with a convincing 70-38 victory over Peru at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Continuing their impressive run in the tournament, the Men in Blue demonstrated their championship credentials with a dominant performance that showcased their tactical superiority and athletic prowess.

A strong start set the tone for Team India as they dominated the opening stages of Turn 1, though Peru showed resilience with a brief defensive stand in Turn 2. However, the hosts quickly reasserted their authority through brilliant Wazir Pratik Waikar's leadership, closing out the first round with an impressive 36 points. The momentum continued to build through Turn 2, with outstanding performances from Aditya Pote, Siva Reddy and Sachin Bhargo. India's dominance extended into Turn 3, and by Turn 4, the score had mounted to 70 points, a release said.

With this clinical 32-point victory, India secured their place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, Indian women secure another dominant victory. It took 33 seconds for Team India to get the first batch of Iranian women to be eliminated, setting the platform for another win for the women's team. Ashwini took charge of the proceedings this time around, but Team Iran bounced back well, remaining on the mat for a good 2 minutes before making their way back to their dugout due to the capable work of the Indian attackers. A skydive started the attack for the Iranian women but skipper Priyanka Ingle and Nirmala Bhati carried the team through to the Dream Run, earning 2 points.

The longest batch for Iran in Turn 3 saw them survive for almost two minutes, but it was a minor blip for the Indian attackers, with Wazir Nirmala taking charge this time around. Nasreen also joined the party, adding a simple touch to her tally as the side quickly got 3 batches of the Iranians ALL OUT within a span of 3 minutes. This started a collapse that saw Iran concede another 42 points heading into the final Turn of the game.

Match Awards:

Best Attacker of the match: Geiner Vargas

Best Defender of the match: Ramji Kashyap

Best Player of the match: Aniket Pote.

