India recommended to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], October 16 : As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent encouragement and visionary approach towards promoting a sports culture, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has endorsed Ahmedabad to host the 24th Commonwealth Games, which will also mark the centenary celebration of this grand sporting event.

In a significant boost to the country's sports ecosystem, India has been recommended the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad, Gujarat, recommended as the host city for the Centenary Edition of the Games, according to an official press release.

The decision was announced at the Executive Board meeting of Commonwealth Sport. The recommendation shall now be placed before the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport to be held in November 2025.

In line with the continuous guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been steadfastly committed to promoting a culture of sports in India and identifying and nurturing talented athletes through the Khelo India initiative, the recommendation for India to host the 24th Commonwealth Games has been made.

Owing to the tireless efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, India has been making remarkable progress in the field of sports. Consequently, the prospects of Ahmedabad hosting the centenary edition of the 24th Commonwealth Games have become brighter than ever.

Welcoming this historic moment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated all citizens of the country and stated that this achievement is a result of Prime Minister Modi's persistent efforts. He added that India has earned this honour by creating world-class sports infrastructure and nurturing athletes capable of competing at the global level.

Terming it as "a truly proud moment for Gujarat and India," Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welcomed the decision of the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport to select Ahmedabad as the host city for the 24th Commonwealth Games.

This historic milestone coincides with the 100-year celebration of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will symbolise a century of sporting excellence, collaboration, and shared values among the 74 member nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

President, Commonwealth Games Association of India, P T Usha said on the announcement, as quoted by an official release, "The Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad will be Games for the Future: built on sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. This is an opportunity to strengthen the Commonwealth Sport Movement and create a legacy that reaches far beyond India's borders."

Minister of Sports, Government of India, Mansukh Mandaviya, remarked, "The 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad will be a moment of pride for every Indian. It reflects India's growing leadership in sport and our belief that sport can unite people, drive inclusion, and inspire a generation. This success strengthens our national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where world-class sport, infrastructure, and youth development go hand in hand with our country's growth story."

Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, mentioned, "It is a proud moment for India and for Gujarat. Hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad is not just about staging a global sporting event it is about showcasing the new India: confident, capable, inclusive, and forward-looking. We are fully committed to delivering Games that honour the legacy of the past 100 years while setting the tone for the next century of Commonwealth Sport."

The Games Proposal, submitted jointly by the Government of India, Government of Gujarat, and the Commonwealth Games Association of India, was lauded for its strong alignment with Commonwealth Sport's 'Games Reset' principles of affordability, inclusivity, sustainability, and legacy.

The 2030 Games will also reinforce India's long-term ambition to become a global sporting hub. The event will serve as a catalyst for urban renewal, youth participation, and international collaboration in sport.

